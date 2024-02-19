NHPC Invites Tender for River Bank Protection Erosion Control Measures in Assam - 2024_NHPC_795854_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the River Bank Protection Erosion Control Measures in Assam and other online tender notices published by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited



The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the River Bank Protection Erosion Control Measures in Assam and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited

About NHPCL



As on date NHPC Limited has become the largest organisation for hydropower development in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning in relation to setting up of hydro projects. NHPC Limited has also diversified in the field of Solar & Wind power.



NHPC Limited presently has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including 2 nos projects in JV mode. Considering the impediments faced during execution of these projects such as unfavourable geological conditions, difficult law and order problems, inaccessible and remote locations, the achievement so far is commendable.

About Tender



National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the River Bank Protection Erosion Control Measures in Assam.



Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NHPC_795854_1

Tendering Authority: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited

Brief: River Bank Protection Erosion Control Measures On The Right Bank Of River Subansiri Adjacent To Village Haridash Goan Beyond 30km

Description: river bank protection erosion control measures on the right bank of river subansiri adjacent to village haridash goan beyond 30km 787035 : nhpc limited subansiri lower he project gerukamukh open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 5.59 CR.

EMD: INR 11.18 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.77 Thousand

Get FinanceFor BG / Project Funding / Business FinanceContact:+91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 17-02-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 08-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 08-03-2024

Opening Date: 13-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Lakhimpur, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Group Senior Manager

Contact Address: Procurement and Contract Division NHPC Limited Subansiri Lower HE Project Gerukamukh