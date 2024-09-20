NHPC Invites Tender for Rrt work for package -3 (vz 8,9 & 10) for Rangit-iv he project, Sikkim - NH-R4P-CD011/12/2024-CIVIL/1336

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Rrt work for package -3 (vz 8,9 & 10) for Rangit-iv he project, Sikkim and other online tender notices published by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited.

About NHPCL

As on date NHPC Limited has become the largest organisation for hydropower development in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning in relation to setting up of hydro projects. NHPC Limited has also diversified in the field of Solar & Wind power. NHPC Limited presently has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including 2 nos projects in JV mode. Considering the impediments faced during execution of these projects such as unfavourable geological conditions, difficult law and order problems, inaccessible and remote locations, the achievement so far is commendable.

About Tender

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Rrt work for package -3 (vz 8,9 & 10) for Rangit-iv he project, Sikkim.

Tender Details

Reference No: NH-R4P-CD011/12/2024-CIVIL/1336

Tendering Authority: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited

Brief: rrt work for package -3 (vz 8,9 & 10) for rangit-iv he project, sikkip.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 2.94 CR.

EMD: INR 5.87 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.77 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 25-09-2024

Opening Date: 28-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Sikkim, India