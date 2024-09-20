NHPC Invites Tender for Rrt work for package-4 (vz 11 and 12) of rangit-iv he project, Sikkim - NH-R4P-CD011/13/2024-C/1337

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Rrt work for package-4 (vz 11 and 12) of rangit-iv he project, Sikkim - NH-R4P and other online tender notices published by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited.
About NHPCL
As on date NHPC Limited has become the largest organisation for hydropower development in India, with capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualization to commissioning in relation to setting up of hydro projects. NHPC Limited has also diversified in the field of Solar & Wind power. NHPC Limited presently has an installation base of 7071.2 MW from 24 power stations including 2 nos projects in JV mode. Considering the impediments faced during execution of these projects such as unfavourable geological conditions, difficult law and order problems, inaccessible and remote locations, the achievement so far is commendable.
National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Rrt work for package-4 (vz 11 and 12) of rangit-iv he project, Sikkim - NH-R4P.
Reference No: NH-R4P-CD011/13/2024-C/1337
Tendering Authority: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited
Brief: rrt work for package-4 (vz 11 and 12) of rangit-iv he project, sikkip.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 2.18 CR.
EMD: INR 4.36 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.77 Thousand
Key Dates *
Last Date for Submission: 25-09-2024
Opening Date: 28-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Gangtok, Sikkim, India