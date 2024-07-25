NID Invites Tender for Partition Work With Ms Section And Soft Board - 2024_NIDA_765052_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the

Partition Work With Ms Section And Soft Board At Various Places Of Academic Building and other online tender notices published by the National Institute Of Design.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Partition Work With Ms Section And Soft Board At Various Places Of Academic Building and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the National Institute Of Design.

About NID

The National Institute of Design (NID), Assam is an autonomous Institution of National Importance under Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt. of India established at Jorhat through the NID (Amendment) Act, 2019 passed by the Parliament of India. It is an Institution established to provide Design Education and has the mandate to award the Bachelor’s degree in Design (B.Des). NID Assam’s presence in Jorhat gives a great opportunity to young creative talent and design aspirants from North East India and across the country.

About Tender

National Institute Of Design requests a proposal for the tender for the

Partition Work With Ms Section And Soft Board At Various Places Of Academic Building.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NIDA_765052_1

Tendering Authority: National Institute Of Design

Brief: Partition Work With Ms Section And Soft Board At Various Places Of Academic Building

Description: partition work with ms section and soft board at various places of academic building 785014 : nid assam,tocklai, rajabari,jorhat

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 6.93 Lacs

EMD: INR 13.86 Thousand

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 23-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 06-08-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 30-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 06-08-2024

Opening Date: 06-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Director

Contact Address: NID Assam,Tocklai, Rajabari,JORHAT

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.