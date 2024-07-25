NID Invites Tender for Partition Work With Ms Section And Soft Board - 2024_NIDA_765052_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the
The National Institute of Design (NID), Assam is an autonomous Institution of National Importance under Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt. of India established at Jorhat through the NID (Amendment) Act, 2019 passed by the Parliament of India. It is an Institution established to provide Design Education and has the mandate to award the Bachelor’s degree in Design (B.Des). NID Assam’s presence in Jorhat gives a great opportunity to young creative talent and design aspirants from North East India and across the country.
National Institute Of Design requests a proposal for the tender for the
Partition Work With Ms Section And Soft Board At Various Places Of Academic Building.
Reference No: 2024_NIDA_765052_1
Tendering Authority: National Institute Of Design
Brief: Partition Work With Ms Section And Soft Board At Various Places Of Academic Building
Description: partition work with ms section and soft board at various places of academic building 785014 : nid assam,tocklai, rajabari,jorhat
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 6.93 Lacs
EMD: INR 13.86 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 23-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 06-08-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 30-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 06-08-2024
Opening Date: 06-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Director
Contact Address: NID Assam,Tocklai, Rajabari,JORHAT