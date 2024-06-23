NPCC Invites Tender for Construction Of Forest Bagafa And Kalajhari Beat Office At South Tripura - 2024_NPCC_198819_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Forest Bagafa And Kalajhari Beat Office At South Tripura and other online tender notices published by the National Projects Construction Corporation Limited

About NPCC

National projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC), a “Mini Ratna-I” Central Public Sector Enterprise under the aegis of Ministry of Jal Shakti was incorporated on 9th January, 1957 to create the necessary infrastructure for economic development of the country. During the year 2019-20, WAPCOS acquired 98.89% shareholding of National projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC) as a result of which the company has become subsidiary of WAPCOS.

About Tender

Reference No: 2024_NPCC_198819_1

Tendering Authority: National Projects Construction Corporation Limited

Brief: Construction Of Forest Bagafa And Kalajhari Beat Office At South Tripura And Gomati District, Tripura (Package Jica-Bo-Ix And X) -2nd Call

Description: construction of forest bagafa and kalajhari beat office at south tripura and gomati district, tripura (package jica-bo-ix and x) -2nd call 799001 : tripuraopen tender national projects construction corporation limited||north east zone (guwahati) - npcc

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.22 CR.

EMD: INR 2.45 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 5.90 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 20-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 26-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 26-06-2024

Opening Date: 27-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Zonal Manager

Contact Address: NPCC Ltd., North East Zone, H.No.10, 2nd floor, Rangamanch Path, Rukmininagar Housing Colony, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.