NRF Invites Tender for Construction & Operation of Gati Shakti Multimodal Cargo Terminal in Rangiya- C9RNYGCTKDKN320242

About NFR

The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal. Each of these divisions is headed by a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways.

About Tender

Northeast Frontier Railway requests a proposal for the tender for At Construction & Operation of Gati Shakti Multimodal Cargo Terminal in Rangiya

Tender Details

Reference No: C9RNYGCTKDKN320242

Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department

Brief: Construction & operation of gati shakti multimodal cargo terminal (gct) to be set up entirely on railway land

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 35.26 CR.

EMD: INR 3.53 CR.

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission: 11-09-2024

Opening Date: 11-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Rangiya, Assam, India

