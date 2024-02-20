NRL Invites Tender for Installation of Geodesic Aluminium Dome Roof in Assam - 2024_NRL_794213_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Installation of Geodesic Aluminium Dome Roof in Assam and other online tender notices published by the Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

About NRL

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) was established as a Company on 22nd April 1993 in accordance with the provisions made in the historic Assam Accord signed on 15th August 1985. The 3 MMTPA Refinery was dedicated to the nation by former Prime Minister of India Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 9th July, 1999. NRL has been able to display credible performance since commencement of commercial production in October 2000. With its concern, commitment and contribution to socio-economic development of the state of Assam and North East India, it is considered as one of the glowing manifestations of successful business enterprise in the region, with its footprints across the globe where its products, specially Paraffin Wax continue to be exported.

About Tender

Numaligarh Refinery Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Installation of Geodesic Aluminium Dome Roof in Assam.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_NRL_794213_1

Tendering Authority: Numaligarh Refinery Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Installation Of Geodesic Aluminium Dome Roof In Existing External Floating Roof Tanks At Siliguri Marketing Terminal (Nrl)

Description: installation of geodesic aluminium dome roof in existing external floating roof tanks at siliguri marketing terminal (nrl) 734014 : numaligarh refinery limited open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

EMD: INR 9.39 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-02-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 14-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 28-02-2024

Opening Date: 29-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Numaligarh, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Namita Das 8822438349

Contact Address: Numaligarh Refinery Limited