NTPC invites tender for housekeeping and area maintenance works part a (boiler) - NTPC/Bongaigaon TPP/9900285393

About NTPC

NTPC Limited, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, is an Indian public sector undertaking. It engaged in generation of electricity and allied activities. It is a statutory corporation incorporated under the Companies Act 1956 and is under the ownership of Ministry of Power, Government of India. The headquarters of the company is situated at New Delhi. NTPC's core function is the generation and distribution of electricity to State Electricity Boards in India. The body also undertakes consultancy and turnkey project contracts that involve engineering, project management, construction management, and operation and management of power plants.

About Tender

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the housekeeping and area maintenance works part a (boiler).

Tender Details

Reference No: NTPC/Bongaigaon TPP/9900285393

Tendering Authority: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited

Brief: house keeping and area maintenance works part a (boiler)

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 23-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 30-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 30-08-2024

Opening Date: 31-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kokrajhar, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Senior Manager C and M

Contact Address: Bongaigaon Thermal Power PO Salakati, Dist Kokrajhar Salakati 783369