ONGC Invites Tender for Civil Works at Drill Site Kgdk in Nb Area - 2024_ONGC_213334_1

About ONGC
ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Government of India that is involved in the exploration, production, and refining of oil and gas. It was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India. The company is one of the largest oil and gas producers in India and is responsible for around 70% of the country's crude oil production and 62% of its natural gas production. ONGC operates in India and abroad, with projects in 17 countries.
About Tender
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited requests a proposal for
Civil Works at Drill Site Kgdk in Nb Area.
Reference No: 2024_ONGC_213334_1
Tendering Authority: Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited
Brief: civil works at drill site kgdk in nb area
Description: civil works at drill site kgdk in nb area 785640 : sivasagar, assam open tender oil and natural gas corporation limited||assam asset-ongc||engineering services and civil - ongc
Pre-Qualification Criteria: If bidder is bidding for sub-head-1, please mention EMD amount as mentioned in e-portal. In case if bidder is bidding for sub-head-2, EMD amount in GePNIC to be mentioned same as mentioned on portal (if not allowed to enter lesser value)
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 2.61 CR.
EMD: INR 4.29 Lacs
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 05-11-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 25-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 25-11-2024
Opening Date: 26-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Sivasagar, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): AEE CIVIL
Contact Address: Office of In-charge Tender cell, Engineering Services (Works), O.T Complex, Sivasagar, ONGC, Assam Asset, Sivasagar-785640