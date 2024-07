ONGC Invites Tender for Construction of Drill Sites and Approach Roads in Operational Areas of Assam Asset - 2024_ONGC_200767_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of Drill Sites and Approach Roads in Operational Areas of Assam Asset and other online tender notices published by the Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited

About ONGC

ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Government of India that is involved in the exploration, production, and refining of oil and gas. It was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India. The company is one of the largest oil and gas producers in India and is responsible for around 70% of the country's crude oil production and 62% of its natural gas production. ONGC operates in India and abroad, with projects in 17 countries.

ONGC's major subsidiaries include ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), which is the company's international arm for upstream operations, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), which is a subsidiary company that is involved in refining and petrochemicals. ONGC is also involved in various social and environmental initiatives, including the promotion of renewable energy, water conservation, and sanitation. The company has received numerous awards and recognitions for its contribution to the oil and gas sector and its sustainable development initiatives.

About Tender

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited requests a proposal for Construction of Drill Sites and Approach Roads in Operational Areas of Assam Asset.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ONGC_200767_1

Tendering Authority: Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited

Brief: Three Year Rate Contract For Construction Of Drill Sites And Approach Roads In Operational Areas Of Assam Asset For The Period 2024-2027

Description: three year rate contract for construction of drill sites and approach roads in operational areas of assam asset for the period 2024-2027 785697 : ongc assamopen tender oil and natural gas corporation limited||central procurement department - ongc

Pre-Qualification Criteria: If bidder is biding for sub-head-1, please mention EMD amount as mentioned in e-portal. In case if bidder is biding for sub-head-2, EMD amount in GePNIC to be mentioned same as mentioned on portal (if not allowed to enter lesser value)

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 355.34 CR.

EMD: INR 11.85 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 09-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 30-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 30-07-2024

Opening Date: 31-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Sivasagar, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SE (Civil)

Contact Address: 8th FLOOR, CENTRAL PROCUREMENT DEPARTMENT, ONGC, SCOPE MINAR, LAXMINAGAR, NEW DELHI-110092