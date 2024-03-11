ONGC Invites Tender for Covering of Roof Top Area of Rcc Building, Luit Bhawan - LC1DC24005

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Covering of Roof Top Area of Rcc Building, Luit Bhawan and other online tender notices published by the Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited

About ONGC

ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Government of India that is involved in the exploration, production, and refining of oil and gas. It was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India. The company is one of the largest oil and gas producers in India and is responsible for around 70% of the country's crude oil production and 62% of its natural gas production. ONGC operates in India and abroad, with projects in 17 countries.

ONGC's major subsidiaries include ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), which is the company's international arm for upstream operations, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), which is a subsidiary company that is involved in refining and petrochemicals. ONGC is also involved in various social and environmental initiatives, including the promotion of renewable energy, water conservation, and sanitation. The company has received numerous awards and recognitions for its contribution to the oil and gas sector and its sustainable development initiatives.

About Tender

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited requests a proposal for Covering of Roof Top Area of Rcc Building, Luit Bhawan .

Tender Details

Reference No: LC1DC24005

Tendering Authority: Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited

Brief: Covering Of Roof Top Area Of Rcc Building, Luit Bhawan With Pre-Coated Galvanised Iron Profile Sheets

Description: please visit website https://etender.ongc.co.in/irj/portal for tender document

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 10.64 Lacs

EMD: INR 21.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 27-03-2024

Opening Date: 27-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India