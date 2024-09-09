ONGC invites tender for repair and maintenance works of residential and non-residential areas in Jorhat - 2024_ONGC_207439_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for repair and maintenance works of residential and non-residential areas in Jorhat and other online tender notices published by the Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited.

About ONGC

ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Government of India that is involved in the exploration, production, and refining of oil and gas. It was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India. The company is one of the largest oil and gas producers in India and is responsible for around 70% of the country's crude oil production and 62% of its natural gas production. ONGC operates in India and abroad, with projects in 17 countries.

About Tender

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited requests a proposal for

repair and maintenance works of residential and non-residential areas in Jorhat.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ONGC_207439_1

Tendering Authority: Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited

Brief: arc for repair and maintenance works of residential and non-residential areas at ongc cinnamara complex, jorhat for 2024-27

Description: arc for repair and maintenance works of residential and non-residential areas at ongc cinnamara complex, jorhat for 2024-27 785704 : ongc colony jorhatopen tenderoil and natural gas corporation limited||jorhat asset and basin-ongc||engineering services and civil - ongc

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 4.27 CR.

EMD: INR 8.53 Lacs

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 30-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 30-09-2024

Opening Date: 01-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Balram Nayak, SE(Civil)

Contact Address: Civil Maintenance Section Engineering Services Nambar-2 ONGC office Complex Cinnamara Jorhat 785704 Assam.