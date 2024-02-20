PGCIL Invites Tender for Custom Bid for Services - Dedicated Fibre to Rtamc Shillong Under Ntamc Project - GEM/2023/B/4300873

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Custom Bid for Services - Dedicated Fibre to Rtamc Shillong Under Ntamc Project and other online tender notices published by the Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited

About PGCIL

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited ( POWERGRID ), is an Indian government electricity board and a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking owned by Ministry of Power, Government of India which is headquartered in Gurugram, India and engaged mainly in transmission of bulk power across different states of India.

About Tender

Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Custom Bid for Services - Dedicated Fibre to Rtamc Shillong Under Ntamc Project.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2023/B/4300873

Tendering Authority: Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited

Brief: Corrigendum : Custom Bid For Services - Dedicated Fibre To Rtamc Shillong Under Ntamc Project - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No

Description-:custom bid for services - dedicated fibre to rtamc shillongunder ntamc project

Key Values *

EMD: INR 66.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 23-02-2024

Opening Date: 23-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Power POWER GRID Corporation OF INDIA Limited