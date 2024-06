PGCIL Invites Tender for Demolition & Re-Construction Of Residential Quarters And Non- Residential Building - NER/NT/W-CIVIL/DOM/H00/24/08474

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Demolition & Re-Construction Of Residential Quarters And Non- Residential Building and other online tender notices published by the Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited

About PGCIL

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited ( POWERGRID ), is an Indian government electricity board and a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking owned by Ministry of Power, Government of India which is headquartered in Gurugram, India and engaged mainly in transmission of bulk power across different states of India.

About Tender

Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Demolition & Re-Construction Of Residential Quarters And Non- Residential Building.

Tender Details

Reference No: NER/NT/W-CIVIL/DOM/H00/24/08474

Tendering Authority: Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited

Brief: Demolition & Re-Construction Of Residential Quarters And Non- Residential Building (Transit Camp) At 132 Kv Jiribam Substation Under O&M Add Cap 2019-24

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 9.76 CR.

EMD: INR 19.52 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 25.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 22-07-2024

Opening Date: 22-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Jiribam, Manipur, India