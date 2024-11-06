PGCIL Invites Tender for Repair, Maintenance, And Installation of Plant/ Systems/Equipments (Version 2) - Transmission Line Towers - GEM/2024/B/5517934

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Repair, Maintenance, And Installation of Plant/ Systems/Equipments (Version 2) - Transmission Line Towers and other online tender notices published by the Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited

About PGCIL

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited ( POWERGRID ), is an Indian government electricity board and a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking owned by Ministry of Power, Government of India which is headquartered in Gurugram, India and engaged mainly in transmission of bulk power across different states of India.

About Tender

Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Repair, Maintenance, And Installation of Plant/ Systems/Equipments (Version 2) - Transmission Line Towers.

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5517934

Tendering Authority: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

Brief: repair, maintenance, and installation of plant/ systems/equipments (version 2) - transmission line towers; electrical system or installation; buyer -msme exemption - no | startup exemption - no

Quantity: 1

Description: systems/equipments (version 2) - transmission line towers; electrical system or installation; buyer

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 9.51 Lacs

EMD: INR 19.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 04-12-2024

Opening Date: 04-12-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dima Hasao, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Power POWER GRID Corporation OF INDIA Limited

Contact Phone 2: No