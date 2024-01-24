PGCIL Invites Tenders for Supply Of - [ Package-3] [ Mspcl] in Manipur - GEM/2023/B/4345991

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Of - [ Package-3] [ Mspcl] in Manipur and other online tender notices published by the Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited ( POWERGRID ), is an Indian government electricity board and a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking owned by Ministry of Power, Government of India which is headquartered in Gurugram, India and engaged mainly in transmission of bulk power across different states of India.
Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Supply Of - [ Package-3] [ Mspcl] in Manipur.
Reference No: GEM/2023/B/4345991
Tendering Authority: Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited
Brief: Corrigendum : Supply Of - [ Package-3] [ Mspcl] Augmentation Of Traininginfrastructure Under Cbis-Nerpsip | Quantity | 1 - Msme Exemption | No - Startup Exemption | No
Description: - [ package-3] [ mspcl] augmentation of traininginfrastructure under cbis-nerpsip
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
EMD: INR 2. 33 Lacs
Document Fee: INR {Not Mentioned}
/
Key Dates *
Last Date for Submission: 24-02-2024
Opening Date: 24-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only.
Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Imphal, Manipur, India
Contact Information
Contact Address: Ministry of Power POWER GRID Corporation OF INDIA Limited