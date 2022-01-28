PGCIL Invites Tenders For The Providing Running Water & More - NESH/CSM/SRM/OT/1600-34/NIT

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Repairing and Providing Running Water and Hand Washing Facility and other online tender notices published by the Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Repairing and Providing Running Water and Hand Washing Facility and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited

About PGCIL

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited ( POWERGRID ), is an Indian government electricity board and a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking owned by Ministry of Power, Government of India which is headquartered in Gurugram, India and engaged mainly in transmission of bulk power across different states of India.

About Tender

Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the repairing and providing running water and hand washing facility (including associated replacement/repair for water facility) to all schools constructed under swachh vidyalaya abhiyan by powergrid in fy 14-15 under powergrid csr at katigorah block of cachar & hailakandi district [package-vii] rfx. no.:5002002137 in Assam

Tender Details

Reference No. NESH/CSM/SRM/OT/1600-34/NIT Tendering Authority Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited Brief repairing and providing running water and hand washing facility (including associated replacement/repair for water facility) to all schools constructed under swachh vidyalaya abhiyan by powergrid in fy 14-15 under powergrid csr at katigorah block of cachar & hailakandi district [package-vii] rfx. no.:5002002137 Website (Optional) Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 3.93 CR. EMD INR 7.85 Lacs Document Fee INR 12.50 Thousand

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission 15-02-2022 Opening Date 15-02-2022 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1 Hailakandi, Assam, India

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

Also read: MES Invites Tenders For The Certain Misc BR Repair Works - 2022_MES_499243_1