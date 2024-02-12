Public Works Department Invites Tender for Maintenance of Road in Jirania- 2024_CEPWD_46854_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender For Maintenance of Road in Jirania and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department
The Public Works Department (PWD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of the Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. In the beginning, it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) were bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department. The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and manage the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts in the state.
Public Works Department requests a proposal For Maintenance Of Roads Under Mandwi Sub Division During The Year 2023-24 Sh Patch Metaling, Grouting, Re Carpeting, Patch Carpeting. Tack Coat, Stripping Of Excess Soil And Other Allied Works Etc. (Group A)
Reference No.- 2024_CEPWD_46854_1
Tendering Authority- Public Works Department
Brief- Maintenance Of Roads Under Mandwi Sub Division During The Year 2023-24 Sh Patch Metaling, Grouting, Re Carpeting, Patch Carpeting. Tack Coat, Stripping Of Excess Soil And Other Allied Works Etc. (Group A)
Description- maintenance of roads under mandwi sub division during the year 2023-24 sh patch metaling, grouting, re carpeting, patch carpeting. tack coat, stripping of excess soil and other allied works etc. (group a) 799045 : jirania open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria- As per DNIeT
Estimated Cost- INR 24.17 Lacs
EMD- INR 48.34 Thousand
Document Fee- INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection- 09-02-2024
Last Date of Document Collection- 29-02-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date- 13-02-2024
Last Date for Submission-29-02-2024
Opening Date- 29-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1- Jirania, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional)- Executive Engineer, PWD(R and B) Jirania Division
Contact Address- O/o The EE, PWD (R and B), Jirania