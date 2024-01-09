PWD Invites Tender for Construction Of Bir Chilagang Basumatary Memorial Mini Stadium At Dwarkuchi, District Tamulpur- 2024_BTC_35268_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Bir Chilagang Basumatary Memorial Mini Stadium At Dwarkuchi, District Tamulpur and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department
The Public Works Department (PWD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of the Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. In the beginning, it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) were bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department. The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and manage the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts in the state.
Public Works Department requests a proposal For tender for Construction Of Bir Chilagang Basumatary Memorial Mini Stadium At Dwarkuchi, District Tamulpur
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_BTC_35268_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: Construction Of Bir Chilagang Basumatary Memorial Mini Stadium At Dwarkuchi, District Tamulpur.
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
*Estimated CostINR 4.77 CR. EMDINR 9.54 Lacs Document FeeINR 9.60 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 06-01-2024
Last Date for Submission: 02-02-2024
Opening Date: 02-02-2024
The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Nalbari, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional)The Addl. Chief Engineer cum Director, PWD, BTCContact AddressO/o the Addl. Chief Engineer cum Director, PWD BTC
