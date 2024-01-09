PWD Invites Tender for Construction Of Bir Chilagang Basumatary Memorial Mini Stadium At Ramfalbil, District Kokrajhar- 2024_BTC_35265_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Bir Chilagang Basumatary Memorial Mini Stadium At Ramfalbil, District Kokrajhar and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of the Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. In the beginning, it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) were bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department. The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and manage the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts in the state.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a proposal For tender for Construction Of Bir Chilagang Basumatary Memorial Mini Stadium At Ramfalbil, District Kokrajhar

Tender Details