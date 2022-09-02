PWD Invites Tender for Construction of Boundary Wall - 2022_PWBNH_26802_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Boundary Wall at the Office of the Joint Director of Health Services and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of the Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. In the beginning, it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) were bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department. The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and manage the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts in the state.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction of Boundary Wall at the Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Nagaon district

Tender Details

Reference No. 2022_PWBNH_26802_1 Tendering Authority Public Works Department Brief construction of boundary wall at the office of the joint director of health service s, nagaon district Description ee/nbd/39_b wall_jt. dhs_nagaon 782002 : nagaon open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria Please refer Tender documents. Website (Optional) Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 25.17 Lacs EMD INR 50.33 Thousand Document Fee INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 01-09-2022 Last Date of Document Collection 09-09-2022 Pre-Bid Meeting Date 02-09-2022 Last Date for Submission 09-09-2022 Opening Date 12-09-2022 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1 Nagaon, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional) EE office Nagaon Raha Dhing Batadrava Terr Bld Div Contact Address EE office Nagaon Raha Dhing Batadrava Terr. Bldg. Division

Official Documents

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

