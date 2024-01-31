PWD Invites Tender for Construction Of Protection Work At Subbung Bridge In Siang District-2024_PWDAP_1615_1
About PWD
About Tender
Public Works Department requests a Construction Of Protection Work At Subbung Bridge In Siang District
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_PWDAP_1615_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: Construction Of Protection Work At Subbung Bridge In Siang District
Description: construction of protection work at subbung bridge in siang district. 791103 : subbung bridge at suble open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 1.97 CR.
EMD: INR 1.97 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 2.50 Thousand
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 29-01-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 08-02-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 07-02-2024
Last Date for Submission: 08-02-2024
Opening Date: 09-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Office of the Executive Engineer, Boleng P.W.Divn.
Contact Address: Office of the Executive Engineer, P.W.Division, Boleng, PO/PS-Boleng, District-Siang, PIN-791103