PWD Invites Tender for Construction Of Road Using Flexible Pavement in Mizoram-2024_MZPWD_131837_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Road Using Flexible Pavement in Mizoram and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Construction Of Road Using Flexible Pavement in Mizoram and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Public Works Department.

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a Construction Of Road Using Flexible Pavement in Mizoram

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MZPWD_131837_1

Tendering Authority: Public Works Department

Brief: Upgradation And Maintenance Of Sateek Samlukhai Sialsuk Road - Construction Of Road Using Fexible Pavement

Description: upgradation and maintenance of sateek samlukhai sialsuk road 796001 : aizawl, mizoram open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 21.00 CR.

EMD: INR 42.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-02-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 08-03-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 19-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 08-03-2024

Opening Date: 12-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Aizwal, Mizoram, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Executive Officer, MiRRDA Office

Contact Address: Tuikhuahtlang Aizawl, Mizoram

Official Documents