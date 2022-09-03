PWD Invites Tender for Establishment of Science Park - 2022_CEPWD_30488_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Establishment of Science Park at proposed Vigyan Gram Phase I, Agartala. and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of the Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. In the beginning, it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) were bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department. The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and manage the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts in the state.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the Establishment of Science Park at proposed Vigyan Gram Phase I, Agartala

Tender Details

Reference No. 2022_CEPWD_30488_1 Tendering Authority Public Works Department Brief corrigendum : establishment of science park at proposed vigyan gram phase i, ag art ala. 2nd call Description establishment of science park at proposed vigyan gram phase i, agartala. 2nd call 799001 : agartala open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria Please refer Tender documents. Website (Optional) Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 10.03 CR. EMD INR 20.05 Lacs Document Fee INR 10.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 27-07-2022 Pre-Bid Meeting Date 06-08-2022 Last Date for Submission 12-09-2022 Opening Date 12-09-2022 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1 Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional) Executive Engineer, Agartala Division No.V Contact Address Executive Engineer, Agartala Division No.V

Official Documents

