PWD Invites Tender for Improvement Of Earthquake Resillency Of Masonary Lifeline Building In Tripura- 2024_CEPWD_46203_1
About PWD
The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.
About Tender
Public Works Department requests a Improvement Of Earthquake Resillency Of Masonary Lifeline Building In Tripura
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_CEPWD_46203_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: Improvement Of Earthquake Resillency Of Masonary Lifeline Building In Tripura Sh Construction Of Tdu At International Exhibition Ground Hapania West Tripura Internal Electrification Thereof
Description: improvement of earthquake resillency of masonary lifeline building in tripura sh construction of tdu at international exhibition ground hapania west tripura internal electrification thereof 799014 : international exhibition ground hapania open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 2.70 Lacs
EMD: INR 5.39 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
/
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 24-01-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 07-02-2024
Last Date for Submission: 07-02-2024
Opening Date: 07-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer IE Division Agartala
Contact Address: Office of the Executive Engineer IE Division Agartala