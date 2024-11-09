PWD Invites Tender for Maintenance of Bishalgarh Gajaria Embankment, Gauge Reading Site Laxmibill Etc at Tripura- 2024_CEWR_54411_1
The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Maintenance of Bishalgarh Gajaria Embankment, Gauge Reading Site Laxmibill Etc at Tripura and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Maintenance of Bishalgarh Gajaria Embankment, Gauge Reading Site Laxmibill Etc at Tripura and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Public Works Department
About PWD
The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.
About Tender
Public Works Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the
Maintenance of Bishalgarh Gajaria Embankment, Gauge Reading Site Laxmibill Etc at Tripura
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_CEWR_54411_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: fdr_ maintenance of bishalgarh gajaria embankment, gauge reading site laxmibill etc. under w.r sub-division,bishalgarh during the year 2024_25_ sh_ providing and placing gunny _ polythene bags, pallasiding and other allied works.
Description: fdr_ maintenance of bishalgarh gajaria embankment, gauge reading site laxmibill etc. under w.r sub-division,bishalgarh during the year 2024_25_ sh_ providing and placing gunny _ polythene bags, pallasiding and other allied works. 799001 : agartala open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender Document
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 3.04 Lacs
EMD: INR 6.07 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 05-11-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 13-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 13-11-2024
Opening Date: 13-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): O/O the EE WRD II Gurkhabasti
Contact Address: O/O the EE WRD II Gurkhabasti