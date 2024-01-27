PWD Invites Tender for Provn Of Parking Shed For Single Jcos Accn And Connecting Passage At Tezpur- 2024_MES_635637_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Provn Of Parking Shed For Single Jcos Accn And Connecting Passage At Tezpur and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Provn Of Parking Shed For Single Jcos Accn And Connecting Passage At Tezpur and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Public Works Department.

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a Provn Of Parking Shed For Single Jcos Accn And Connecting Passage At Tezpur

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_MES_635637_1

Tendering Authority: Public Works Department

Brief: Corrigendum : Provn Of Parking Shed For Single Jcos Accn And Connecting Passage At Building No P 104 Of 4 Corps Including Special Repair To Qtr No P 23 1 And P 23 3 At Laxman Marg And Provn Of 10 X 2 Ton Acs For Comn Complex In Tezpur Mil Stn Under Ge (S) Tezpur

Description: provn of parking shed for single jcos accn and connecting passage at building no p 104 of 4 corps including special repair to qtr no p 23 1 and p 23 3 at laxman marg and provn of 10 x 2 ton acs for comn complex in tezpur mil stn under ge (s) tezpur 784154 : ge south tezpur open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per NIT

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

EMD: INR 72.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 500.00

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 03-01-2024

Last Date for Submission: 01-02-2024

Opening Date: 03-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tezpur, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): GE South Tezpur

Contact Address: GE South Tezpur, Mission Charlia