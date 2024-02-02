PWD Invites Tender for Strengthening Of Road From Amtali Bypass To Tulakona Gram Panchayat in Tripura-2024_CEPWD_46291_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Strengthening Of Road From Amtali Bypass To Tulakona Gram Panchayat in Tripura and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a Strengthening Of Road From Amtali Bypass To Tulakona Gram Panchayat in Tripura

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CEPWD_46291_1

Tendering Authority: Public Works Department

Brief: Strengthening Of Road From Amtali Bypass To Tulakona Gram Panchayat Under Old Agartala Rd Block (L 2.608 Km) Under Ridf Xxix Of Nabard (Job No.Tp/Com/ 226/2023-24)

Description: strengthening of road from amtali bypass to tulakona gram panchayat under old agartala rd block (l 2.608 km) under ridf xxix of nabard (job no.tp/com/ 226/2023-24) 799045 : jirania open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per DNIeT

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 4.76 CR.

EMD: INR 9.51 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 8.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 30-01-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 29-02-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 09-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 29-02-2024

Opening Date: 29-02-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer, PWD(R and B) Jirania Division

Contact Address: O/o The EE, PWD (R and B), Jirania

