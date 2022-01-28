PWRD, Assam Invites Tenders For The Improvement of Jyotinagar Kalimandir Road - 2022_PWD_24116_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Improvement of Jyotinagar Kalimandir Road from CH. 0.00 M to CH. 440.00 M and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Road Department, Assam

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Improvement of Jyotinagar Kalimandir Road from CH. 0.00 M to CH. 440.00 M and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Public Works Road Department, Assam

About PWRD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of the Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. In the beginning, it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) were bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department. The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and manage the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts in the state.

About Tender

Public Works Road Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the Jyotinagar Kalimandir Road from CH. 0.00 M to CH. 440.00 M (construction of rcc drain and road work) under sopd(g) for the year 2021-22 in Assam

Tender Details

Reference No. 2022_PWD_24116_1 Tendering Authority Public Works Road Department Brief improvement of jyotinagar kalimandir road from ch. 0.00 m to ch. 440.00 m ( construction of rcc drain and road work ) under sopd(g) for the year 2021-22 Description jyotinagar kalimandir road guwahati open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria Please refer Tender documents. Website (Optional) Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 1.71 CR. EMD INR 3.41 Lacs

Key Values

Start Date of Document Collection 25-01-2022 Last Date of Document Collection 01-02-2022 Last Date for Submission 01-02-2022 Opening Date 01-02-2022 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1 Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional) Addl. Chief Engineer (P), PWD(Roads), Assam Contact Address O/o the Chief Engineer, PWD(Roads), Assam

Official Documents

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

Also read: PWRD, Assam Invites Tenders For The Improvement Of GS Road - 2022_PWD_24095_6