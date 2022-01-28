Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

PWRD, Assam Invites Tenders For The Improvement of Jyotinagar Kalimandir Road - 2022_PWD_24116_1

Public Works Road Department is inviting tenders for the Improvement of Jyotinagar Kalimandir Road from CH. 0.00 M to CH. 440.00 M

  |  28 Jan 2022 7:56 AM GMT

About PWRD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of the Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. In the beginning, it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) were bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department. The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and manage the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts in the state.

About Tender

Public Works Road Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the Jyotinagar Kalimandir Road from CH. 0.00 M to CH. 440.00 M (construction of rcc drain and road work) under sopd(g) for the year 2021-22 in Assam

Tender Details

Reference No.2022_PWD_24116_1
Tendering AuthorityPublic Works Road Department
Brief

improvement of jyotinagar kalimandir road from ch. 0.00 m to ch. 440.00 m (construction of rcc drain and road work) under sopd(g) for the year 2021-22

Descriptionjyotinagar kalimandir road guwahati open tender
Pre-Qualification CriteriaPlease refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional)

Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated CostINR 1.71 CR.
EMDINR 3.41 Lacs

Key Values

Start Date of Document Collection25-01-2022
Last Date of Document Collection01-02-2022
Last Date for Submission01-02-2022
Opening Date01-02-2022
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)Addl. Chief Engineer (P), PWD(Roads), Assam
Contact AddressO/o the Chief Engineer, PWD(Roads), Assam

Official Documents

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.

