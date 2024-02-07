PWRD Invites Tender for Construction Of Bridges In Jorhat- 2024_PWRDW_35911_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Bridges In Jorhat and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Road Department.
The Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of the Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. In the beginning, it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) were bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWRD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWRD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department. The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and manage the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts in the state.
Public Works Road Department requests a proposal for the Ce/Eap/Arrbp/Ocb/Bridges-3/Jorhat/04-A Construction Of Bridges In Jorhat District I.Bridge No. 14/1 On Assam Nagaland Border Road Ii. Bridge No. 4/1 On Chuk No 10 To Seleng Te Road Iii.Bridge No. 1/1 On Hemali Bozar Road
Reference No.- 2024_PWRDW_35911_1
Tendering Authority- Public Works Road Department
Pre-Qualification Criteria- Please refer Tender documents.Website (Optional)
Estimated Cost- INR 3.87 CR.
EMD- INR 7.74 Lacs
Document Fee- INR 5.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection- 03-02-2024
Last Date of Document Collection- 23-02-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date-12-02-2024
Last Date for Submission- 23-03-2024
Opening Date- 23-03-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location1- Jorhat, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional)- Chief Engineer (Roads), PWRD, Assam
Contact Address- O/o the Chief Engineer Roads, PWRD, Assam, Chandmari, Guwahati, 781003
