RBI Invites Tender for Providing Catering And Maintenance Services - RBI/Guwahati/HRMD/2/24-25/ET/90

About RBI

The Reserve Bank of India, abbreviated as RBI, is India's central bank and regulatory body responsible for regulation of the Indian banking system. Owned by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, it is responsible for the control, issue and maintaining supply of the Indian rupee. It also manages the country's main payment systems and works to promote its economic development. Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (BRBNM) is a specialised division of RBI through which it prints and mints Indian currency notes (INR) in two of its currency printing presses located in Mysore (Karnataka; Southern India) and Salboni (West Bengal; Eastern India). The RBI, along with the Indian Banks' Association, established the National Payments Corporation of India to promote and regulate the payment and settlement systems in India. Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation was established by RBI as one of its specialized division for the purpose of providing insurance of deposits and guaranteeing of credit facilities to all Indian banks.

About Tender

Reserve Bank Of India requests a proposal for the tenders for Providing Catering And Maintenance Services At The Officer’s Lounge And Dining Room (Oldr) And Supply Of Tea/Coffee At Main Office Building At Reserve Bank Of India.

Tender Details

Reference No: RBI/Guwahati/HRMD/2/24-25/ET/90

Tendering Authority: Reserve Bank Of India

Brief: Providing Catering And Maintenance Services At The Officer’s Lounge And Dining Room (Oldr) And Supply Of Tea/Coffee At Main Office Building At Reserve Bank Of India.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.05 CR.

EMD: INR 2.10 Lacs

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 02-08-2024

Opening Date: 05-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.