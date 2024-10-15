RDD Invites Tender for Construction of Community Hall at Guachand - 2024_CERDD_53882_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Community Hall at Guachand near Baba Bhramacharya Ashram at Guachand Gp and other online tender notices published by the Rural Development Department.

About Rural Development Department

About Tender

Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the tender for the

construction of community hall at guachand near baba bhramacharya ashram at guachand gp of satchand rd block under rd satchand division during the year 2024-25.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CERDD_53882_1

Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department

Brief: construction of community hall at guachand near baba bhramacharya ashram at guachand gp of satchand rd block under rd satchand division during the year 2024-25.

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 6.54 Lacs

EMD: INR 13.09 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 09-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 30-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 30-10-2024

Opening Date: 30-10-2024

Site Location

Location 1: South Tripura, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer RD Satchand Division Sabroom So

Contact Address: O/o the Executive Engineer RD Satchand Division Sabroom South Tripura

