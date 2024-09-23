RDD Invites Tender for Implementation of Retro Fitting of Ihhl from Single Pit to Twin Pit at Tripura- 2024_CERDD_50664_2

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Implementation of Retro Fitting of Ihhl from Single Pit to Twin Pit at Tripura and other online tender notices published by the Rural Development Department.
Being the nodal Ministry for most of the development and welfare activities in the rural areas, the Ministry of Rural Development plays a pivotal role in the overall development strategy of the country. The vision and mission of the Ministry is sustainable and inclusive growth of rural India through a multipronged strategy for eradication of poverty by increasing livelihoods opportunities, providing social safety net and developing infrastructure for growth. This is expected to improve quality of life in rural India and to correct the developmental imbalances, aiming in the process, to reach out to most disadvantaged sections of the society.
Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the tender for the
Implementation of Retro Fitting of Ihhl from Single Pit to Twin Pit at Tripura
Reference No: 2024_CERDD_50664_2
Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department
Brief: implementation of retro fitting of ihhl from single pit to twin pit at adipur vc(28 nos), maharani gp (40 nos),paschim khilpara gp (20 nos), purba chandrapur r.f vc (63 nos) under matabari r.d.block (total-151)
Description: o/o the ee, rd udaipur divisioimplementation of retro fitting of ihhl from single pit to twin pit at adipur vc(28 nos), maharani gp (40 nos),paschim khilpara gp (20 nos), purba chandrapur r.f vc (63 nos) under matabari r.d.block (ton, gomati district 799120 : udaipur
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 7.48 Lacs
EMD: INR 14.97 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 19-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 01-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 01-10-2024
Opening Date: 01-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Udaipur (tripura), Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer, RD Udaipur Division, Gomati D
Contact Address: O/o the EE, RD Udaipur Division, Gomati District