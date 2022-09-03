RDD Invites Tender for Infrastructure Development of Pabiacherra H.S School - 2022_CERDD_31771_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Infrastructure Development of Pabiacherra H.S School and other online tender notices published by the Rural Development Department
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Infrastructure Development of Pabiacherra H.S School and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Rural Development Department
About RDD
Ministry of Rural Development has two departments namely Department of Rural Development and Department of Land Resource. Being the nodal Ministry for most of the development and welfare activities in the rural areas, the Ministry of Rural Development plays a pivotal role in the overall development strategy of the country. The vision and mission of the Ministry is sustainable and inclusive growth of rural India through a multipronged strategy for eradication of poverty by increasing livelihoods opportunities, providing social safety net and developing infrastructure for growth. This is expected to improve quality of life in rural India and to correct the developmental imbalances, aiming in the process, to reach out to most disadvantaged sections of the society.
About Tender
Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the Infrastructure Development of Pabiacherra H.S School under R.D. Kumarghat division during 2021-22.
Tender Details
|Reference No.
|2022_CERDD_31771_1
|Tendering Authority
|Rural Development Department
|Brief
infrastructure development of pabiacherra h.s school under r.d. kumarghat division during 2021-22.
|Description
|infrastructure development of pabiacherra h.s school under r.d. kumarghat division during 2021-22. 799264 : at pabiacherra h.s school,kumarghat open tender
|Pre-Qualification Criteria
|Please refer Tender documents.
|Website (Optional)
Click here to open website
Key Values
|Estimated Cost
|INR 7.15 CR.
|EMD
|INR 14.31 Lacs
|Document Fee
|INR 10.00 Thousand
Key Dates
|Start Date of Document Collection
|02-09-2022
|Last Date of Document Collection
|23-09-2022
|Pre-Bid Meeting Date
|12-09-2022
|Last Date for Submission
|23-09-2022
|Opening Date
|23-09-2022
|* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
|Location 1
|Kumarghat, Tripura, India
Contact Details
|Contact Person (Optional)
|EE,RD,Kumarghat
|Contact Address
|Asrampalli,Kumarghat
Official Documents
Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.
Also Read: PWD Invites Tender for Improvement of Road - 2022_PWD_26826_1