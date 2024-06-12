RIMS Invites Tender for Land Development Of Low Laying Area Of Gents Hostel No.1,2,And 3 - 2024_RIMS_810985_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Land Development Of Low Laying Area Of Gents Hostel No.1,2,And 3 and other online tender notices published by the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences

About Regional Institute of Medical Sciences

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal is situated at Lamphelpat, Imphal, Manipur. Manipur is one of the States in the northeastern part of the India. Manipur literally meaning “A jeweled land” nestle deep within a lush green corner of North East India. The beauty of which once inspired Mrs. St. Clair Grimwood described it as A Pretty Place more beautiful than many show places of the world”. Shri Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the then Prime Minister of India, paid a fitting tribute by describing it as “Jewel of India”. Regional Institute of Medical Sciences has total area of 300 acres of land and located at about 8 km away from Imphal Airport and 1.5 km away from Imphal city.

About Tender

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences requests a proposal for the tender of Land Development Of Low Laying Area Of Gents Hostel No.1,2,And 3.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_RIMS_810985_1

Tendering Authority: Regional Institute of Medical Sciences

Brief: Land Development Of Low Laying Area Of Gents Hostel No.1,2,And 3 At Rims, Imphal.

Description: land development of low laying area of gents hostel no.1,2,and 3 at rims, imphal. 795001 : as per tender documentopen tender regional institute of medical sciences||imphal - rims

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 23.35 Lacs

EMD: INR 46.70 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 500.00

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 10-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 20-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 20-06-2024

Opening Date: 21-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Imphal, Manipur, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Consultant Engineer - I (Civil), RIMS.

Contact Address: Regional Institutes of Medical Sciences, Imphal - 795001.

