RITES Invites Tender for Construction Of Priority-2 Works Comprising Of Residential Quarters - 2024_RITES_197530_1

About RITES

Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited, abbreviated as RITES Ltd, is under the ownership of Indian Railways, Ministry of Railways, Government of India and an engineering consultancy corporation, specializing in the field of transport infrastructure. Established in 1974 by the Indian Railways, the company's initial charter was to provide consultancy services in rail transport management to operators in India and abroad. RITES has since diversified into planning and consulting services for other infrastructure, including airports, ports, highways and urban planning. On-shore WDS6 Diesel Loco Leasing service has been introduced. It was awarded the status of MINIRATNA in 2002.

It has executed projects in over 62 countries on every major continent. As of 2011, it was executing projects in over 55 countries.

The company got listed on both the major stock exchanges in India on July, 2018.

About Tender

Rites Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction Of Priority-2 Works Comprising Of Residential Quarters.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_RITES_197530_1

Tendering Authority: Rites Limited

Brief: Construction Of Priority-2 Works Comprising Of Residential Quarters Type-E, Type-D And Type-A Buildings, Boys Hostel - B Block (Single Seater) And Sports Complex At The Permanent Campus Of National Institute Of Technology Meghalaya At Sohra.

Description: construction of priority-2 works comprising of residential quarters type-e, type-d and type-a buildings, boys hostel - b block (single seater) and sports complex at the permanent campus of national institute of technology meghalaya at sohra. 793108 : sohra, cherrapunjeeopen tender rites ltd.||nerpo-guwahati

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 53.81 CR.

EMD: INR 1.00 CR.

Document Fee: INR 21.24 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 29-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 29-06-2024

Opening Date; 01-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): PU Head /Guwahati

Contact Address: RITES Ltd., NEDFI House, 4th Floor, G.S.Road, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006.