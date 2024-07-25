Samagra Shiksha Invites Tender for Construction Of Additional Facilities At Public Schools - 2024_ED_1560_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Additional Facilities At Public Schools (Shillong And Jowai) and other online tender notices published by the Samagra Shiksha.

About Samagra Shiksha

The Union Budget, 2018-19, has proposed to treat school education holistically without segmentation from pre-nursery to Class 12. Samagra Shiksha - an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from pre-school to class 12 has been, therefore, prepared with the broader goal of improving school effectiveness measured in terms of equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes. It subsumes the three erstwhile Schemes of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education (TE).

This sector-wide development programme/scheme would also help harmonise the implementation mechanisms and transaction costs at all levels, particularly in using state, district and sub-district

level systems and resources, besides envisaging one comprehensive strategic plan for development of school education at the district level. The shift in the focus is from project objectives to improving systems level performance and schooling outcomes which will be the emphasis of the combined Scheme along-with incentivizing States towards improving quality of education

About Tender

Samagra Shiksha requests a proposal for the tender for the

Construction Of Additional Facilities At Public Schools (Shillong And Jowai).

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ED_1560_1

Tendering Authority: Samagra Shiksha

Brief: Corrigendum : Construction Of Additional Facilities At Public Schools (Shillong And Jowai)

Description: construction of additional facilities at public 793003 : department of education, government of meghalaya t

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 17.26 CR.

EMD: INR 34.36 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 10-07-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 15-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 19-08-2024

Opening Date: 19-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Director of School Education and Literacy

Contact Address: Department of Education, Government of Meghalaya through Director of School Education and Literacy

