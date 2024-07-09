SBI Invites Tender for Proposed Interior & Allied Works - NE/AO/DBRG/2024-25/Tender 07

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Proposed Interior & Allied Works and other online tender notices published by the State Bank Of India.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Proposed Interior & Allied Works and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the State Bank Of India.

About State Bank Of India

State Bank of India (SBI) is an Indian multinational public sector bank and financial services statutory body headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. SBI is the 48th largest bank in the world by total assets and ranked 221st in the Fortune Global 500 list of the world's biggest corporations of 2020, being the only Indian bank on the list. It is a public sector bank and the largest bank in India with a 23% market share by assets and a 25% share of the total loan and deposits market. It is also the tenth largest employer in India with nearly 250,000 employees. On 14 September 2022, State Bank of India became the third lender (after HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank) and seventh Indian company to cross the ₹ 5-trillion market capitalisation on the Indian stock exchanges for the first time.

About Tender

State Bank Of India requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Proposed Interior & Allied Works For Renovation At Tangla Branch.

Tender Details

Reference No: NE/AO/DBRG/2024-25/Tender 07

Tendering Authority: State Bank Of India

Brief: Proposed Interior & Allied Works For Renovation At Tangla Branch.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 36.03 Lacs

EMD: INR 36.10 Thousand

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 15-07-2024

Opening Date: 16-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.