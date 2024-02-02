SRRDA Invites Tender for Up-Gradation Of Various Roads in Gangtok-2024_CESDA_131702_12

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Up-Gradation Of Various Roads in Gangtok and other online tender notices published by the Sikkim Rural Roads Development Agency.

About Sikkim Rural Roads Development Agency

The RDD has played a very important role in the development and progress of rural Sikkim. It has been given the responsibility of development and management of the of welfare initiatives in rural Sikkim. In a state where the economy chiefly depends on agriculture and tourism, the RDD has been working diligently toward translating the visions into reality and has successfully managed to achieve the goals set for the state.

The recognition received by the state over the years has been achieved through meticulous planning, initiatives, innovations and most of all an understanding of the land and its people. The Government's vision in alleviating poverty from the brows of the poorest of the poor in rural Sikkim has been translated to action by the department and the department has succeeded to a large extent. Tremendous ground work has been done to bring about a paradigm shift in the approach to poverty alleviation and bring about self reliance in the rural areas.

About Tender

Sikkim Rural Roads Development Agency requests a proposal for the Up-Gradation Of Various Roads - Mrl19-6th Mile Junction To Bay And 1 Other Work

Tender Details

Reference No.- 2024_CESDA_131702_12

Tendering Authority- Sikkim Rural Roads Development Agency

Brief- Up-Gradation Of Various Roads - Mrl19-6th Mile Junction To Bay And 1 Other Work

Description- sk01/05 737101 : sikkim state open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria- Please refer Tender documents.Website (Optional)

Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost- INR 13.70 CR.

EMD- INR 34.24 Lacs

Document Fee- INR 1.00 Lacs

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection- 31-01-2024

Last Date of Document Collection- 19-02-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date- 09-02-2024

Last Date for Submission- 19-02-2024

Opening Date- 19-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location1- Gangtok, Sikkim, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)- Pr. Chief Engineer, RDD

Contact Address- Rural Devlopment department, Gangtok Head Office

