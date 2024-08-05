TCIL Invites Tender for Construction of Eklavya Model Residential School - 2024_TCIL_200230_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Eklavya Model Residential School (emrs) at Block - Khawbung, District - Champhai and other online tender notices published by Telecommunications Consultants India Limited.

About TCIL

TCIL, a prime engineering and consultancy company, is a wholly owned Government of India Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Department of Telecommunications(DOT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India. TCIL was set up in 1978 for providing Indian telecom expertise in all fields of telecom, Civil and IT to developing countries around the world. Company's core competence is in the fields of Switching, Transmission Systems, Cellular services, Rural Telecommunication, Optical fibre based backbone trans systems, IT & Networking Solutions, Application Software, e-Governence, 3G Network, WIMAX Technology and also Civil construction projects.

About Tender

Telecommunications Consultants India Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction of Eklavya Model Residential School (emrs) at Block - Khawbung, District - Champhai in the state of Mizoram.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_TCIL_200230_1

Tendering Authority: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

Brief: corrigendum : Construction of Eklavya Model Residential School (emrs) at Block - Khawbung, District - Champhai in the state of Mizoram

Description: construction of eklavya model residential school (emrs) at block - khawbung, district - champhai in the state of mizoram 796321 : khawbung

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 43.63 CR.

EMD: INR 53.63 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 23.60 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 03-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 21-08-2024

Opening Date: 23-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Mizoram, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Anjani Kumar

Contact Address: Aizawl, Mizoram

