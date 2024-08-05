TCIL Invites Tender for Construction of Eklavya Model Residential School - 2024_TCIL_200230_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Eklavya Model Residential School (emrs) at Block - Khawbung, District - Champhai and other online tender notices published by Telecommunications Consultants India Limited.
TCIL, a prime engineering and consultancy company, is a wholly owned Government of India Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Department of Telecommunications(DOT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India. TCIL was set up in 1978 for providing Indian telecom expertise in all fields of telecom, Civil and IT to developing countries around the world. Company's core competence is in the fields of Switching, Transmission Systems, Cellular services, Rural Telecommunication, Optical fibre based backbone trans systems, IT & Networking Solutions, Application Software, e-Governence, 3G Network, WIMAX Technology and also Civil construction projects.
Telecommunications Consultants India Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction of Eklavya Model Residential School (emrs) at Block - Khawbung, District - Champhai in the state of Mizoram.
Reference No: 2024_TCIL_200230_1
Tendering Authority: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited
Brief: corrigendum : Construction of Eklavya Model Residential School (emrs) at Block - Khawbung, District - Champhai in the state of Mizoram
Description: construction of eklavya model residential school (emrs) at block - khawbung, district - champhai in the state of mizoram 796321 : khawbung
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 43.63 CR.
EMD: INR 53.63 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 23.60 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 03-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 21-08-2024
Opening Date: 23-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Not Classified, Mizoram, India
Contact Person (Optional): Anjani Kumar
Contact Address: Aizawl, Mizoram