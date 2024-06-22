TCIL Invites Tender for Construction Of Emrs At Dudhnoi - 2024_TCIL_198962_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Emrs At Dudhnoi, Goalpara and other online tender notices published by Telecommunications Consultants India Limited.

About TCIL

TCIL, a prime engineering and consultancy company, is a wholly owned Government of India Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Department of Telecommunications(DOT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India. TCIL was set up in 1978 for providing Indian telecom expertise in all fields of telecom, Civil and IT to developing countries around the world. Company's core competence is in the fields of Switching, Transmission Systems, Cellular services, Rural Telecommunication, Optical fibre based backbone trans systems, IT & Networking Solutions, Application Software, e-Governence, 3G Network, WIMAX Technology and also Civil construction projects.

About Tender

Telecommunications Consultants India Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the Construction Of Emrs At Dudhnoi, Goalpara In The State Of Assam.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_TCIL_198962_1

Tendering Authority: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

Brief: Construction Of Emrs At Dudhnoi, Goalpara In The State Of Assam

Description: construction of emrs at dudhnoi, goalpara in the state of assam 783124 : dudhnoi

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 39.60 CR.

EMD: INR 49.60 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 23.60 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 20-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 10-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 10-07-2024

Opening Date: 11-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Goalpara, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): GM Civil

Contact Address: Guwahati

