TIDC Tripura Invites Tender for Construction Of Indoor Sports Hall And Offices - 2024_MTIDC_50498_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Indoor Sports Hall And Offices At Teliamura District Khowai Tripura and other online tender notices published by the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Construction Of Indoor Sports Hall And Offices At Teliamura District Khowai Tripura and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited.
The Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDC) was established in 1974 as a Private Limited Company under the company's act 1956. On top of that, provisions of State Financial Corporations Act 1951 have been extended to TIDC as well. This leads to TIDC performing the twin role of the State Industrial Development Corporation and State Financial Corporation. TIDC is a profit making PSU.
Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Construction Of Indoor Sports Hall And Offices At Teliamura District Khowai Tripura 2nd Cal.
Reference No: 2024_MTIDC_50498_1
Tendering Authority: Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Construction Of Indoor Sports Hall And Offices At Teliamura District Khowai Tripura 2nd Cal
Description: construction of indoor sports hall and offices at teliamura district khowai tripura 2nd call 799205 : teliamura
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer to Tender Documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 2.67 CR.
EMD: INR 5.34 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 8.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 03-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 01-08-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 16-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 01-08-2024
Opening Date: 01-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Teliamura, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer,TIDC Ltd.
Contact Address: Office of the Managing Directopr,TIDC Ltd. Shilpa Nigam Bhawan,Khejurbagan,Agartala, West Tripura,799006