TREDA Invites Tenders For Solarization Of Existing 2 Hp Grid Connected Agriculture Pumps - 2024_TREDA_49187_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Solarization Of Existing 2 Hp Grid Connected Agriculture Pumps and other online tender notices published by the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Solarization Of Existing 2 Hp Grid Connected Agriculture Pumps and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency.

About TREDA

Tripura, an North-east state, is located in the tale end of India, having surrounded by Bangladesh in its three sides. The topographical condition is mostly hilly terrains having negligible water resource. 33% of its population belongs to Tribal Community who are residing in far flung area where conventional energy with grid facilities are available. With the objective of developing each of all such remotest areas by providing power through Non-conventional Energy Sources TREDA was set up in the year 1998.

About Tender

Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency requests a proposal for the Corrigendum : Solarization Of Existing 2 Hp Grid Connected Agriculture Pumps (Ips) On Turn-Key Basis In Tripura As Per Dniet.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_TREDA_49187_1

Tendering Authority: Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency

Brief: Corrigendum : Solarization Of Existing 2 Hp Grid Connected Agriculture Pumps (Ips) On Turn-Key Basis In Tripura As Per Dniet

Description: solarization of grid connected agriculture pumps in tripura under pmkusum scheme of mnre 799006 : as per dniet

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per DNIeT

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 81.39 CR.

EMD: INR 2.03 CR.

Document Fee: INR 25.00 Thousand

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 11-06-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 21-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 18-07-2024

Opening Date: 18-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): D S Das, Joint Director

Contact Address: TREDA Office, Vigyan Bhawan 2nd floor, Gorkhabasti, Agartala, West Tripura District, Pin - 799006

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.