TREDA Invites Tenders For Solarization Of Existing 2 Hp Grid Connected Agriculture Pumps - 2024_TREDA_49187_1

Tripura, an North-east state, is located in the tale end of India, having surrounded by Bangladesh in its three sides. The topographical condition is mostly hilly terrains having negligible water resource. 33% of its population belongs to Tribal Community who are residing in far flung area where conventional energy with grid facilities are available. With the objective of developing each of all such remotest areas by providing power through Non-conventional Energy Sources TREDA was set up in the year 1998.
Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency requests a proposal for the Corrigendum : Solarization Of Existing 2 Hp Grid Connected Agriculture Pumps (Ips) On Turn-Key Basis In Tripura As Per Dniet.
Reference No: 2024_TREDA_49187_1
Tendering Authority: Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency
Brief: Corrigendum : Solarization Of Existing 2 Hp Grid Connected Agriculture Pumps (Ips) On Turn-Key Basis In Tripura As Per Dniet
Description: solarization of grid connected agriculture pumps in tripura under pmkusum scheme of mnre 799006 : as per dniet
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per DNIeT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 81.39 CR.
EMD: INR 2.03 CR.
Document Fee: INR 25.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 11-06-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 21-06-2024
Last Date for Submission: 18-07-2024
Opening Date: 18-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): D S Das, Joint Director
Contact Address: TREDA Office, Vigyan Bhawan 2nd floor, Gorkhabasti, Agartala, West Tripura District, Pin - 799006