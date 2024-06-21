TREDA Invites Tenders For Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning - 2024_TREDA_49713_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of 50 Kw Battery Storage System and other online tender notices published by the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency.
Tripura, an North-east state, is located in the tale end of India, having surrounded by Bangladesh in its three sides. The topographical condition is mostly hilly terrains having negligible water resource. 33% of its population belongs to Tribal Community who are residing in far flung area where conventional energy with grid facilities are available. With the objective of developing each of all such remotest areas by providing power through Non-conventional Energy Sources TREDA was set up in the year 1998.
Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency requests a proposal for the Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of 50 Kw Battery Storage System At New Secretariat Building, CaPitAl Complex, AgArtAla, West Tripura District As Per Dnie-Ton Turn-Key Basis
Reference No: 2024_TREDA_49713_1
Tendering Authority: Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency
Brief: Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of 50 Kw Battery Storage System At New Secretariat Building, CaPitAl Complex, AgArtAla, West Tripura District As Per Dnie-Ton Turn-Key Basis
Description:
installation and commissioning of 50 kw battery storage system at new secretariat building, capital complex, agartala, west tripura district 799006 : agartala
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 77.88 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.95 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 19-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 12-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 12-07-2024
Opening Date: 12-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): Joint Director, TREDA
Contact Address: TREDA Office, Vigyan Bhawan 2nd floor, Gorkhabasti, Agartala, West Tripura District, Pin - 799006
AttachmentPDF137362501.pdfPreview
Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.