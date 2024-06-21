TREDA Invites Tenders For Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning - 2024_TREDA_49713_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of 50 Kw Battery Storage System and other online tender notices published by the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency.

About TREDA

Tripura, an North-east state, is located in the tale end of India, having surrounded by Bangladesh in its three sides. The topographical condition is mostly hilly terrains having negligible water resource. 33% of its population belongs to Tribal Community who are residing in far flung area where conventional energy with grid facilities are available. With the objective of developing each of all such remotest areas by providing power through Non-conventional Energy Sources TREDA was set up in the year 1998.

About Tender

Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency requests a proposal for the Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of 50 Kw Battery Storage System At New Secretariat Building, CaPitAl Complex, AgArtAla, West Tripura District As Per Dnie-Ton Turn-Key Basis

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_TREDA_49713_1

Tendering Authority: Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency

Description:

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 77.88 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.95 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 19-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 12-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 12-07-2024

Opening Date: 12-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Joint Director, TREDA

Contact Address: TREDA Office, Vigyan Bhawan 2nd floor, Gorkhabasti, Agartala, West Tripura District, Pin - 799006

Official Documents

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.