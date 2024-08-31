TSECL Invites Tender for Pvdg 3ph Service Connection to Newly Constructed Dtw Pump and Innovative Scheme - 2024_POWER_51701_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Pvdg 3ph Service Connection to Newly Constructed Dtw Pump and Innovative Scheme and other online tender notices published by the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited.
Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited started functioning from 1st January 2005 and has taken over the existing network and asset of Power Department for operating and maintaining the power supply industry in Tripura.
Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the pvdg 3ph service connection to newly constructed dtw pump and innovative scheme at different locations with installation of 4 nos 11/0.433 kv, 1x63 kva transformer and ht/lt line extension under ed-dharmanagar.
Reference No: 2024_POWER_51701_1
Tendering Authority: Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited
Brief: pvdg 3ph service connection to newly constructed dtw pump and innovative scheme at different locations with installation of 4 nos 11/0.433 kv, 1x63 kva transformer and ht/lt line extension under ed-dharmanagar.
Description: pvdg 3ph service connection to newly constructed dtw pump and innovative scheme at different locations with installation of 4 nos 11/0.433 kv, 1x63 kva transformer and ht/lt line extension under ed-dharmanagar. 799251 : o/o dgm, ed-dharmanagar, dharmanagar, tripura (n)
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per NIT
Estimated Cost: INR 21.85 Lacs
EMD: INR 43.69 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 4.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 29-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 12-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 12-09-2024
Opening Date: 13-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Dharmanagar, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): DGM, ED-Dharmanagar
Contact Address: DGM, ED-Dharmanagar