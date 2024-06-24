TTDCL Invites Tender for Operation And Maintenance Of Neermahal Canteen - 2024_TTDC_49923_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Operation And Maintenance Of Neermahal Canteen Inside Neermahal, Melaghar and other online tender notices published by the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited.
Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Operation And Maintenance Of Neermahal Canteen Inside Neermahal, Melaghar On Manage Operate Maintain And Transfer (Momt) Mode.
Reference No: 2024_TTDC_49923_1
Tendering Authority: Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Operation And Maintenance Of Neermahal Canteen Inside Neermahal, Melaghar On Manage Operate Maintain And Transfer (Momt) Mode.
Description: e-tender for operation and maintenance of neermahal canteen inside neermahal, melaghar on manage operate maintain and transfer (momt) mode. 799115 : neermahal water palace, melaghar, sepahijala dist.
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 1.39 Lacs
EMD: INR 2.79 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 21-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 12-07-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 25-06-2024
Last Date for Submission: 12-07-2024
Opening Date: 12-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Sepahijala, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director, TTDCL
Contact Address: Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (TTDCL), Swetmahal Building, Palace Compund, Agartala, Tripura (W), Pin - 799001