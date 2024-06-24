TTDCL Invites Tender for Operation And Maintenance Of Neermahal Canteen - 2024_TTDC_49923_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Operation And Maintenance Of Neermahal Canteen Inside Neermahal, Melaghar and other online tender notices published by the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Operation And Maintenance Of Neermahal Canteen Inside Neermahal, Melaghar and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited.

About Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited

Origin the origin of the name of Tripura is still a matter of controversy among historians and researchers. According to the 'Rajmala", Tripura’s celebrated court chronicle, an ancient king named 'tripur' ruled over the territorial domain known as 'Tripura' and the name of the kingdom was derived from his name.

About Tender

Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Operation And Maintenance Of Neermahal Canteen Inside Neermahal, Melaghar On Manage Operate Maintain And Transfer (Momt) Mode.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_TTDC_49923_1

Tendering Authority: Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Operation And Maintenance Of Neermahal Canteen Inside Neermahal, Melaghar On Manage Operate Maintain And Transfer (Momt) Mode.

Description: e-tender for operation and maintenance of neermahal canteen inside neermahal, melaghar on manage operate maintain and transfer (momt) mode. 799115 : neermahal water palace, melaghar, sepahijala dist.

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 1.39 Lacs

EMD: INR 2.79 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 21-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 12-07-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 25-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 12-07-2024

Opening Date: 12-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Sepahijala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director, TTDCL

Contact Address: Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (TTDCL), Swetmahal Building, Palace Compund, Agartala, Tripura (W), Pin - 799001

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.