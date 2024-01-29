UDD Assam Invites Tender for Supply, Delivery, Installation of Community Water Purification Plant - 2024_UDD_35700_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply, Delivery, Installation of Community Water Purification Plant and other online tender notices published by the Urban Development Department.

About UDD

The Urban Development Department (UDD) was established vide Govt. Notification No. AR. 17/2002/33 on the 9th of June 2002 after amalgamating the erstwhile departments of Municipal Administration and Town & Country Planning. There are four (4) Directorates/Boards under Urban Development Department viz. Directorate of Municipal Administration, Directorate of Town & Country Planning, Assam Urban Water & Sewage Board and Assam State Housing Board. These Offices look after the affairs of urban local bodies of the state other than Guwahati Municipal Corporation. The main function of the Urban Development Department is coordination between the urban local bodies of the state and discaharging the statutory responsibilities under the provisions of the Assam Municipal Act 1956.The other functions include administering the provisions of the Assam Town & Country Planning Act 1958 by way of publishing the Master Plan of each and every urban area of the state. Schemes for development of the urban local bodies are sanctioned by the Department, sponsored to Government of India wherever necessary.

About Tender

Urban Development Department requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply, Delivery, Installation of Community Water Purification Plant.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_UDD_35700_1

Tendering Authority: Urban Development Department

Brief: Supply, Delive, Installation, And Commissioning Of Community Water Purification Plant (Cwpp) With Solar Pump Set Installed In The Shallow Tube-Well Capable Of Removing Contaminants Under Tied Grant Of Award Of 15th Finance Commission For The Year 2023-24

Description: group no 1 781301 : bmb open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 56.13 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.12 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 4.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 25-01-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 14-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 14-02-2024

Opening Date: 15-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Barpeta Road, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chairman Barpeta Municipal Board Barpeta

Contact Address: O/o the Barpeta Municipal Board, Barpeta, Assam