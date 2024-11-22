UDD Invites Tender for Installation of 130 Nos. Solar Street Light at Bokakhat Town - 2024_UDD_40463_2

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Installation of 130 Nos. Solar Street Light at Bokakhat Town and other online tender notices published by the Urban Development Department.

About UDD

The Urban Development Department (UDD) was established vide Govt. Notification No. AR. 17/2002/33 on the 9th of June 2002 after amalgamating the erstwhile departments of Municipal Administration and Town & Country Planning. There are four (4) Directorates/Boards under Urban Development Department viz. Directorate of Municipal Administration, Directorate of Town & Country Planning, Assam Urban Water & Sewage Board and Assam State Housing Board. These Offices look after the affairs of urban local bodies of the state other than Guwahati Municipal Corporation. The main function of the Urban Development Department is coordination between the urban local bodies of the state and discaharging the statutory responsibilities under the provisions of the Assam Municipal Act 1956.The other functions include administering the provisions of the Assam Town & Country Planning Act 1958 by way of publishing the Master Plan of each and every urban area of the state. Schemes for development of the urban local bodies are sanctioned by the Department, sponsored to Government of India wherever necessary.

About Tender

Urban Development Department requests a proposal for the tender for

Installation of 130 Nos. Solar Street Light at Bokakhat Town.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_UDD_40463_2

Tendering Authority: Urban Development Department

Description: installation of 130 nos. solar street light at bokakhat town, under the 15th finance commission (untied fund) for the year2023-24 785612 : bokakhat open tender urban development department||directorate of municipality administration - udd||bokakhat municipal board

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 32.57 Lacs

EMD: INR 65.13 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 20-11-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 11-12-2024

Last Date for Submission: 11-12-2024

Opening Date: 12-12-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Golaghat, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): EO, BOKAKHAT MUNICIPAL BOARD, Bokakhat

Contact Address: O/O BOKAKHAT MUNICIPAL BOARD, Bokakhat