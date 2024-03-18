Wapcos Limited Invites Tender for Construction of Eklavya Model Residential School at Tikrikilla, District West Garo Hills, Meghalaya - 2024_WAPCO_191533_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of Eklavya Model Residential School at Tikrikilla, District West Garo Hills, Meghalaya and other online tender notices published by the Public Wapcos Limited.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tenders for Construction of Eklavya Model Residential School at Tikrikilla, District West Garo Hills, Meghalaya and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Wapcos Limited.

About Wapcos Limited

WAPCOS Limited, earlier known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited,is an Indian consultancy service provider under the ownership of the Government of India and administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The firm provides consultancy services in the fields of water resources, power and infrastructure. Launched in 1969, it is a "Mini Ratna" company with several projects across India, Asia and Africa.WAPCOS provides a range of services in the areas of infrastructure development, water resources and power generation. As a consultancy, some of its activities include pre-feasibility studies and feasibility studies, master plans and regional development plans, detailed engineering reports, commissioning and testing, operations and maintenance and capacity building and human resource development in its areas of competence. WAPCOS also provides commissioning services for developmental projects in India and abroad.

About Tender

Wapcos Limited requests a proposal for the Construction of Eklavya Model Residential School at Tikrikilla, District West Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_WAPCO_191533_1

Tendering Authority: Wapcos Limited

Brief: Construction Of Eklavya Model Residential School At Tikrikilla, District West Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

Description: construction of eklavya model residential school at 794109 : tikrikilla open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 37.53 CR.

EMD: INR 47.53 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 15-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 05-04-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 22-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 05-04-2024

Opening Date: 06-04-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Meghalaya, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Sr. General Manager

Contact Address: Sr. General Manager Construction Management Unit-I 1st floor, Plot no. 148, Sector- 44, Gurugram, Haryana-122003