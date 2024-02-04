Wapcos Limited Invites Tender for Construction of National Industrial Township at Agartala - 2024_WAPCO_184084_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of National Industrial Township at Agartala and other online tender notices published by the Public Wapcos Limited.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tenders For Construction of National Industrial Township at Agartala and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Wapcos Limited.
WAPCOS Limited, earlier known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited,is an Indian consultancy service provider under the ownership of the Government of India and administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The firm provides consultancy services in the fields of water resources, power and infrastructure. Launched in 1969, it is a "Mini Ratna" company with several projects across India, Asia and Africa.WAPCOS provides a range of services in the areas of infrastructure development, water resources and power generation. As a consultancy, some of its activities include pre-feasibility studies and feasibility studies, master plans and regional development plans, detailed engineering reports, commissioning and testing, operations and maintenance and capacity building and human resource development in its areas of competence. WAPCOS also provides commissioning services for developmental projects in India and abroad.
Wapcos Limited requests a proposal for the Construction of National Industrial Township at Agartala.
Reference No: 2024_WAPCO_184084_1
Tendering Authority: Wapcos Limited
Brief: Survey, Investigation, Planning, Designing And Construction Of National Industrial Township At Agartala,
Description: survey, investigation, planning, designing and construction of national industrial township at agartala, 799001 : agartala open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 336.00 CR.
EMD: INR 3.46 CR.
Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand
/
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 01-02-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 14-02-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 09-02-2024
Last Date for Submission: 14-02-2024
Opening Date: 15-02-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer
Contact Address: Chief Engineer (CMU-III), WAPCOS, Construction Management Unit-III at 1st Floor, NPCC Building, Plot No. 148, Sector- 44 Gurugram- 122003, Haryana