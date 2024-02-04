Wapcos Limited Invites Tender for Construction of National Industrial Township at Agartala - 2024_WAPCO_184084_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of National Industrial Township at Agartala and other online tender notices published by the Public Wapcos Limited.

About Wapcos Limited

WAPCOS Limited, earlier known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited,is an Indian consultancy service provider under the ownership of the Government of India and administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The firm provides consultancy services in the fields of water resources, power and infrastructure. Launched in 1969, it is a "Mini Ratna" company with several projects across India, Asia and Africa.WAPCOS provides a range of services in the areas of infrastructure development, water resources and power generation. As a consultancy, some of its activities include pre-feasibility studies and feasibility studies, master plans and regional development plans, detailed engineering reports, commissioning and testing, operations and maintenance and capacity building and human resource development in its areas of competence. WAPCOS also provides commissioning services for developmental projects in India and abroad.

About Tender

Wapcos Limited requests a proposal for the Construction of National Industrial Township at Agartala.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_WAPCO_184084_1

Tendering Authority: Wapcos Limited

Brief: Survey, Investigation, Planning, Designing And Construction Of National Industrial Township At Agartala,

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 336.00 CR.

EMD: INR 3.46 CR.

Document Fee: INR 11.80 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 01-02-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 14-02-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 09-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 14-02-2024

Opening Date: 15-02-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer

Contact Address: Chief Engineer (CMU-III), WAPCOS, Construction Management Unit-III at 1st Floor, NPCC Building, Plot No. 148, Sector- 44 Gurugram- 122003, Haryana

